Assetmark Inc. Acquires 472,488 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 1,124,971.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 472,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,488 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $7,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 1,587.0% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 6,729 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000.

PDBC opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1 year low of $11.08 and a 1 year high of $17.89.

