Assetmark Inc. Acquires 3,036 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 325,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $12,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,807,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,874,000 after acquiring an additional 535,699 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 389.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,942,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,868 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,836,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,713,000 after buying an additional 31,063 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ONEOK by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,184,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,463,000 after buying an additional 248,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in ONEOK by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,097,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,117,000 after buying an additional 270,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

OKE opened at $47.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.98. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $70.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on ONEOK from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.57.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

