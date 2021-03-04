ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ASMIY has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ASM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASM International in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASMIY opened at $257.50 on Tuesday. ASM International has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $302.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.07 and a 200 day moving average of $193.84.

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. The company operates through two segments, Front-end and Back-end. The Front-end segment manufactures and sells equipment used in wafer processing, encompassing the fabrication steps in which silicon wafers are layered with semiconductor devices in Europe, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

