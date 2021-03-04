ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Shares Down 17.9%

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s stock price traded down 17.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.31. 2,718,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,330,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

Get ASLAN Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $148.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASLN. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $405,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 324,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 247,018 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 427,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lifted its position in ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 1,678,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 255,600 shares during the period. 10.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASLAN Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.