ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Shares Down 17.9%

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s stock price traded down 17.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.30 and last traded at $4.31. 2,718,750 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 2,330,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.25.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASLAN Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $148.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.95 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.
About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN)
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage immunology and oncology focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various treatments to transform the lives of patients. The company's clinical portfolio comprises ASLAN004, a monoclonal therapy that is being developed in atopic dermatitis and other immunology indications; and a small molecule inhibitor targeting oncology.
