Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) PT Raised to GBX 4,300 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,300 ($56.18) in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.66% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) price target on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,340 ($56.70) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,010 ($39.33).

Get Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) alerts:

LON:AHT traded down GBX 90 ($1.18) on Thursday, reaching GBX 3,994 ($52.18). 873,525 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 767,397. The firm has a market capitalization of £17.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.03. Ashtead Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,106 ($53.65). The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,831.58 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 3,241.39.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.