Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a GBX 4,100 ($53.57) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AHT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) from GBX 3,330 ($43.51) to GBX 4,340 ($56.70) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,933.08 ($38.32).

Get Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) alerts:

AHT opened at GBX 4,052 ($52.94) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,831.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,241.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.99. Ashtead Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,010 ($13.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,096 ($53.51).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) Company Profile

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Read More: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.