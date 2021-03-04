Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) traded down 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $32.09 and last traded at $32.29. 1,207,064 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 1,397,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.13.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Asana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Asana from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Asana from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Asana in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Asana from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.10.

Get Asana alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.31.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.14 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 6,067 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $170,725.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Asana by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Asana by 19,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.