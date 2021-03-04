Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Has $25.97 Million Holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,158 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,757 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $25,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in BOK Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $11,027,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 351,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,128,000 after purchasing an additional 117,833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,024,000 after purchasing an additional 99,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,450,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,349,000 after purchasing an additional 87,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in BOK Financial by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,211,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,941,000 after purchasing an additional 63,447 shares in the last quarter. 41.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BOKF opened at $92.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $81.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.58. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.57 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.29. BOK Financial had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 15th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 29.05%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded BOK Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BOK Financial from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BOK Financial from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on BOK Financial from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.71.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

