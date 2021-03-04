Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 23,166 Shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 898,546 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,166 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.51% of Invitae worth $37,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVTA. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 297.7% in the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 17,891 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 48,479 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invitae by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 31,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 10,998 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Institutional investors own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Invitae news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $199,800.00. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $194,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 692,539 shares of company stock worth $34,348,470. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVTA. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its 200-day moving average is $45.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative net margin of 183.50% and a negative return on equity of 81.19%. Sell-side analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

