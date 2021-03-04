Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) PT Raised to $85.00

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the construction company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on AWI. TheStreet raised Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zelman & Associates raised Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $84.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Armstrong World Industries has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $111.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.02 and its 200-day moving average is $74.66.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Armstrong World Industries news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $416,245.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,755. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $1,047,039.63. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,158,530.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,098 shares of company stock valued at $5,388,406. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 196.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,309 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,031,000 after acquiring an additional 106,164 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 56.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 369,427 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,420,000 after acquiring an additional 133,938 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the third quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.