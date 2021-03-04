Arkadios Wealth Advisors Trims Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 48.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in MSCI were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in MSCI by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 1,858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in MSCI during the fourth quarter worth about $265,000. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of MSCI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.17.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $409.72 on Thursday. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $218.65 and a 52-week high of $455.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $419.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.24 and a beta of 0.91.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $443.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.45%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools, including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index; Analytics; Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG); and Real Estate.

