Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires New Shares in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 21.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 31,098 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 611.7% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after purchasing an additional 120,864 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $131,000.

Shares of LVHD stock opened at $32.81 on Thursday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $33.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.76 and a 200-day moving average of $32.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%.

