Argus Boosts Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target to $100.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $84.60 on Monday. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $95.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.47. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,461,000 after buying an additional 335,995 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,721,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,308,000 after buying an additional 501,598 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,720,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,107,000 after acquiring an additional 279,500 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $332,245,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,710 shares in the last quarter. 63.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

