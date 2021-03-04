Argent Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Argent Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 264.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of IEMG stock opened at $65.68 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.27. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.65 and a 52 week high of $69.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.