ArdCoin Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ARDX)

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. ArdCoin has a total market capitalization of $33.48 million and $108,378.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000234 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00059040 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $400.00 or 0.00775644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00007781 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.16 or 0.00027462 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00032460 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00062180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00045152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001942 BTC.

ArdCoin Profile

ArdCoin (ARDX) is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

ArdCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ArdCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

