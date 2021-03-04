Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) PT Lowered to $53.00 at SVB Leerink

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $54.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.75) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.52) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.69) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCUS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $39.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $48.42.

Shares of RCUS stock opened at $34.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.26. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 112.63% and a negative return on equity of 27.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc bought 5,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $220,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,608,131. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,255,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,501,000 after acquiring an additional 125,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,167,000 after acquiring an additional 930,969 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 295,955 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 714,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,252,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 497,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after purchasing an additional 57,284 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

