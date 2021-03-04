Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RCUS shares. Truist increased their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $45.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Arcus Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of RCUS stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 588,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.09 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 27.43% and a negative net margin of 112.63%. On average, analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider William Grossman sold 2,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $66,367.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Gilead Sciences Inc purchased 5,650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.00 per share, with a total value of $220,350,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13,913,029 shares in the company, valued at $542,608,131. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCUS. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,518,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,167,000 after purchasing an additional 930,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,129,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,636,000 after purchasing an additional 490,190 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,188,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,372,000 after purchasing an additional 295,955 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,814,000. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 348,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,045,000 after purchasing an additional 219,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.56% of the company’s stock.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer therapies in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes, AB928, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for monotherapy.

