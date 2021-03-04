Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) Achieves Market Cap of $9.87 Million

Archer DAO Governance Token (CURRENCY:ARCH) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. One Archer DAO Governance Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002479 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Archer DAO Governance Token has traded 30.8% lower against the US dollar. Archer DAO Governance Token has a total market cap of $9.87 million and $768,155.00 worth of Archer DAO Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.89 or 0.00058244 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001349 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001823 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000268 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000083 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token

Archer DAO Governance Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Archer DAO Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,028,577 tokens. The official website for Archer DAO Governance Token is archerdao.io . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/archer-dao . Archer DAO Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ARCHcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Archer DAO Governance Token

