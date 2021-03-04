Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) Short Interest Update

Aqua Power Systems Inc. (OTCMKTS:APSI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a growth of 123.3% from the January 28th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 713,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of APSI stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Aqua Power Systems has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07.

About Aqua Power Systems

Aqua Power Systems Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes magnesium air fuel cells for generating off-grid electricity. It offers batteries; lighting products, such as flashlights, lanterns, and specialty lighting products, as well as magnesium power bars for its lighting products; first generation portable power plant; handheld, small, medium, large, and X-large power supply equipment; and power supply equipment exchange power bars.

