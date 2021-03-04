Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aqua Metals, Inc. is involved in the business of recycling lead through a process called AquaRefining(TM). Its AquaRefining process elements consists of non-toxic solvent that dissolves lead compounds and an electro-chemical process and electrolyze that converts the dissolved lead compounds into pure, primary grade lead. The Company’s AquaRefining process generates outputs consists of primary lead ingots; lead acid batteries grade lead alloy ingots; cleaned plastic chips, recovered from battery casings and sulphuric acid. Aqua Metals, Inc. is based in Oakland, California. “

Shares of Aqua Metals stock opened at $4.56 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Aqua Metals has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $8.06. The stock has a market cap of $306.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.93.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQMS. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 125.0% in the third quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its holdings in Aqua Metals by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells lead bullion, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in McCarran, Nevada.

