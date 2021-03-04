Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 1,191.7% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 14,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 21,011 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,823,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Kathryn Housh Shirley sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $78,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,767.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMSF stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.00. 498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,885. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.63 and its 200-day moving average is $59.02. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.33. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $70.26.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.36. AMERISAFE had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 26.84%. Equities analysts expect that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 23.48%.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. Its workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. The company provides workers' compensation insurance for small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, principally construction, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, agriculture, maritime, and oil and gas.

