Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 15,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 588.1% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 64,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 55,143 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 15,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after buying an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust IndXX NextG ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $547,000.

Get First Trust IndXX NextG ETF alerts:

Shares of NXTG stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $70.16. The stock had a trading volume of 65,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,712. First Trust IndXX NextG ETF has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $75.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.42.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF (NASDAQ:NXTG).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust IndXX NextG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.