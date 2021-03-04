Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Has $953,000 Stake in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 19.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 984 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

NYSE CSL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $147.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,305. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $159.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.17.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.33. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 14.60%. Research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,743.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 15,554 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.46, for a total transaction of $2,340,254.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,148,139.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,176 shares of company stock worth $5,136,067. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSL. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research increased their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Loop Capital cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.57.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.