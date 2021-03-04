Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 945 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,120,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of AutoZone by 847.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,836,000 after buying an additional 73,553 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 142.5% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 91,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,912,000 after purchasing an additional 53,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 70,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,715,000 after purchasing an additional 42,348 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in AutoZone by 55.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 109,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,746,000 after buying an additional 39,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 188.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 55,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,629,000 after buying an additional 36,430 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other news, VP Mitchell C. Major sold 2,130 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,245.62, for a total transaction of $2,653,170.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,390,577.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald B. Griffin sold 674 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,250.38, for a total transaction of $842,756.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,445,439.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,619 shares of company stock worth $34,208,558. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO opened at $1,180.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,195.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,181.19. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $684.91 and a one year high of $1,297.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $14.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.84 by $2.09. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 139.08% and a net margin of 14.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $12.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AZO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,325.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AutoZone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,203.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,323.71.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.