Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,800 Shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 18.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Washington Trust Bancorp worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 542.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $191,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

WASH traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.46. The company had a trading volume of 950 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $871.19 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.62. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $50.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.68.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.16. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WASH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Washington Trust Bancorp Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Recommended Story: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.