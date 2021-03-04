Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Buys 2,272 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,209 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Toro were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TTC. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Toro by 2.1% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,831,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,775,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Toro by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,649,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,425,000 after purchasing an additional 842,923 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of The Toro by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,131,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,285,000 after purchasing an additional 145,604 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of The Toro by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 988,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,977,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toro by 105.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 724,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,875,000 after purchasing an additional 371,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $99.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $52.07 and a 12 month high of $103.27.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $841.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.20 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTC. Bank of America assumed coverage on The Toro in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

In other The Toro news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 4,561 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total transaction of $443,876.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Peter D. Moeller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $101,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,425 shares in the company, valued at $245,288.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,061 shares of company stock worth $3,584,652 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

