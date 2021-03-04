Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 21,436 EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,436 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in EVERTEC by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 141,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,904,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 137,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 39,432 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 12,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVTC stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $36.35. 3,373 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,762. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.53 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82. EVERTEC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.21 and a twelve month high of $42.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76 and a beta of 1.14.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 47.02% and a net margin of 19.30%. The business had revenue of $134.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on EVERTEC from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

In other EVERTEC news, EVP Guillermo Rospigliosi sold 13,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total transaction of $532,561.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,551,580.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 12,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $496,824.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,679.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 178,235 shares of company stock worth $7,091,122. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

