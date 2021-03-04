Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) PT Raised to $10.50 at Rosenblatt Securities

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its price target boosted by Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AAOI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.36.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $8.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $223.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $17.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,904. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 23,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total transaction of $264,246.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,423,314.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,764 shares of company stock valued at $376,047 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAOI. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.