Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Purchased by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,256 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 909 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.6% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $9,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Apple by 271.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 79,082 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,158,000 after purchasing an additional 57,814 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Apple by 294.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 260,084 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,121,000 after purchasing an additional 194,141 shares in the last quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 298.1% in the 3rd quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 126,044 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after purchasing an additional 94,386 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 297.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 5,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Apple by 305.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 204,188 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,647,000 after purchasing an additional 153,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $122.06 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.15 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.61.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

