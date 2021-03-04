AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,291,264 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,116 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $232,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,065,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,828 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,350,000 after acquiring an additional 121,425 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,105,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 291,835 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,542,000 after acquiring an additional 27,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 29,509 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,088,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $5,262,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.33, for a total transaction of $3,426,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,350 shares of company stock worth $11,859,122 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 41.99% of the company’s stock.

APPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AppFolio from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $132.05 on Thursday. AppFolio Inc has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $186.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.16. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.17.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). AppFolio had a net margin of 53.56% and a return on equity of 95.27%. As a group, research analysts expect that AppFolio Inc will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

