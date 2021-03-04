AppCoins Price Down 3.6% Over Last 7 Days (APPC)

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 3rd. AppCoins has a total market cap of $18.35 million and approximately $310,643.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins token can currently be bought for about $0.0748 or 0.00000145 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, AppCoins has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.45 or 0.00059087 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $400.32 or 0.00776902 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00007819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00027497 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00033523 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00062004 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00045347 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001943 BTC.

AppCoins Token Profile

AppCoins is a token. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 245,432,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 245,432,370 tokens. AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling AppCoins

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

