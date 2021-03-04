Aperio Group LLC Trims Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,126 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $1,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Black Hills by 27.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Black Hills in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Black Hills alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on BKH. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

BKH stock opened at $59.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $42.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.98. Black Hills Co. has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $486.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $593.74 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.565 per share. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 64.02%.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH).

Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.