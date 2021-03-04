Aperio Group LLC Sells 846 Shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 846 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.06% of Arcosa worth $1,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Arcosa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACA opened at $58.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.14 and a 12-month high of $68.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.77.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). Arcosa had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 6.77%. Analysts anticipate that Arcosa, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Gabelli lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Arcosa from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Sidoti lowered Arcosa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcosa presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, energy, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers natural and lightweight aggregates, trench shields, shoring products, and specialty milled or processed materials that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

