Aperio Group LLC Purchases 2,839 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,839 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 32,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 3,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total value of $489,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,390,152.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 14,083 shares of company stock worth $1,415,875 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CDAY opened at $85.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,069.13 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.80. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $111.93.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $222.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

CDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.