Aperio Group LLC Lowers Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Coeur Mining worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at $84,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in Coeur Mining during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining in the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $129,300.00. Also, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $501,000.00. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,300 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CDE opened at $8.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $12.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.05). Coeur Mining had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 34.20%. Analysts expect that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CDE. Roth Capital raised Coeur Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James set a $11.00 target price on Coeur Mining and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coeur Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.94.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

