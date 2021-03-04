Aperio Group LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 601 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.11% of Abercrombie & Fitch worth $1,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 333.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 134.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 14,284 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 32.1% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,611 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the third quarter worth $293,000. Institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANF opened at $27.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.06. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 1-year low of $7.41 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Abercrombie & Fitch had a negative net margin of 3.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ANF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

In other news, insider Kristin A. Scott sold 152,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $3,812,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, and Gilly Hicks brands.

