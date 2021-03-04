Aperio Group LLC Acquires 517 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 7.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHDN. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total value of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,116,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total transaction of $1,025,889.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 251,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $239.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.67.

NASDAQ:CHDN opened at $234.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a PE ratio of -97.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $213.24 and its 200 day moving average is $188.19. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $246.79.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.08). Churchill Downs had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 8.99%. Research analysts predict that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

