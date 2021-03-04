Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Stock Price Up 5.4% After Analyst Upgrade

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA)’s stock price was up 5.4% on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $19.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Apache traded as high as $21.58 and last traded at $20.98. Approximately 13,176,198 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 9,530,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist raised Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.23.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APA. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Apache in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Motco raised its holdings in Apache by 13,658.3% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,278 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Apache in the third quarter worth $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 4.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.97.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative net margin of 162.10% and a negative return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st.

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

