Antoine Papiernik Sells 555,000 Shares of ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Director Antoine Papiernik sold 555,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $66,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $324,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Antoine Papiernik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, Antoine Papiernik sold 350,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $44,625,000.00.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $110.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 12.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $127.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.25. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.26.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05). ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%. Analysts expect that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SWAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ShockWave Medical from $103.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,480,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,306,000 after acquiring an additional 150,031 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,397,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,686,000 after acquiring an additional 124,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,874,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,380,000 after buying an additional 10,797 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,515,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after buying an additional 53,673 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 779,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,803,000 after buying an additional 305,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

