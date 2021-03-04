Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.99.

Several research firms recently commented on AR. Truist increased their price objective on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Antero Resources from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

AR opened at $9.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Antero Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Resources by 325.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 18,143 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $361,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

