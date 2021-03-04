Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Leslie B. Daniels Buys 2,000 Shares

Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Director Leslie B. Daniels bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 26,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ATEX opened at $44.25 on Thursday. Anterix Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.26 and a twelve month high of $57.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.08. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 21.60% and a negative net margin of 4,358.98%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anterix Inc. will post -3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Anterix from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Anterix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Anterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.40.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Anterix by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,306,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,142,000 after acquiring an additional 512,262 shares during the last quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lomas Capital Management LLC now owns 1,223,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,021,000 after buying an additional 235,479 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 817,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,746,000 after buying an additional 41,992 shares during the last quarter. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anterix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,064,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Anterix by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after buying an additional 64,463 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico.

