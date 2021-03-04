Andrew Wonki Kim Sells 517 Shares of NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Andrew Wonki Kim sold 517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $21,191.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,165.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Wonki Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $33,497.09.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 781 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.57, for a total value of $30,123.17.

On Monday, December 28th, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 29,247 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,169,880.00.

On Monday, December 21st, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,562 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total value of $60,261.96.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Andrew Wonki Kim sold 1,633 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $53,889.00.

NASDAQ:NTGR opened at $38.58 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.59. NETGEAR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $46.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.84 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $367.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Raymond James increased their price target on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. BWS Financial raised their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

