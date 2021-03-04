Analyzing Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) and Tenneco (NYSE:TEN)

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) and Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

88.5% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of Tenneco shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Patrick Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Tenneco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Patrick Industries and Tenneco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patrick Industries 3.50% 15.75% 5.23% Tenneco -13.32% -24.05% -1.22%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Patrick Industries and Tenneco’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patrick Industries $2.34 billion 0.84 $89.57 million $3.85 21.57 Tenneco $17.45 billion 0.04 -$334.00 million $3.22 3.58

Patrick Industries has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tenneco. Tenneco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patrick Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Patrick Industries has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its stock price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenneco has a beta of 2.68, meaning that its stock price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Patrick Industries and Tenneco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patrick Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75 Tenneco 1 3 0 0 1.75

Patrick Industries currently has a consensus target price of $73.50, indicating a potential downside of 11.51%. Tenneco has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential downside of 30.62%. Given Patrick Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Patrick Industries is more favorable than Tenneco.

Summary

Patrick Industries beats Tenneco on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

Patrick Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products. This segment also provides wrapped vinyl, paper, and hardwood profile moldings; interior passage doors; slide-out trim and fascia products; thermoformed shower surrounds; specialty bath and closet building products; fiberglass and plastic helm systems and components; wiring and wire harnesses; aluminum fuel tanks; boat covers, towers, tops, and frames; CNC molds and composite parts; and slotwall panels and components. The company's Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics, audio systems components, appliances, wiring products, electrical and plumbing products, cement siding products, raw and processed lumber, fiber reinforced polyester products, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring products, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lighting products, and other products. This segment also offers transportation and logistics services. It offers its products through a network of manufacturing and distribution centers. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments. It offers clean air products and systems, including catalytic converters and diesel oxidation catalysts; diesel particulate filters(DPFs); burner systems; lean nitrogen oxide (NOx) traps; selective catalytic reduction (SCR) systems; hydrocarbon vaporizers and injectors; SCR-coated diesel particulate filters systems; urea dosing systems; four-way catalysts; alternative NOx reduction technologies; mufflers and resonators; fabricated exhaust manifolds; pipes; hydroformed assemblies; elastomeric hangers and isolators; and aftertreatment control units. The company also provides powertrain products and systems, such as pistons; piston rings; cylinder liners; valve seats and guides; bearings; spark plugs; valvetrain products; system protection products; and seals and gaskets. In addition, it offers motor parts, including steering and suspension, braking, sealing, engine, emission, and maintenance products, as well as shocks and struts; and ride performance products and systems comprising advanced suspension technologies, and ride control and braking products, as well as noise, vibration, and harshness performance materials. The company was formerly known as Tenneco Automotive Inc. and changed its name to Tenneco Inc. in 2005. Tenneco Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

