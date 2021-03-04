Analyzing NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares NantHealth and Marin Software’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NantHealth $95.96 million 4.47 -$62.76 million ($0.57) -6.75 Marin Software $49.04 million 0.40 -$12.41 million N/A N/A

Marin Software has lower revenue, but higher earnings than NantHealth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for NantHealth and Marin Software, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NantHealth 0 0 0 0 N/A Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares NantHealth and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NantHealth -60.94% N/A -32.31% Marin Software -35.32% -72.16% -29.75%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of NantHealth shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.6% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. 59.6% of NantHealth shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Marin Software shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

NantHealth has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software has a beta of -0.07, suggesting that its share price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company converging science and technology in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, and Canada. It provides NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software-as-a-service platforms, and connected care medical device interoperability solutions to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice. The company's products include GPS Cancer, a molecular profile that integrates whole genome/exome sequencing of tumor and normal germline samples, as well as whole transcriptome sequencing; GPS Cancer Report, a GPS cancer solution; Liquid GPS, a blood-based molecular laboratory test that provides a tool for noninvasive tumor profiling and quantitative monitoring of treatment response; and Eviti, a decision support solution that provides evidence-based clinical decision support. It also offers web-based and mobile software solutions, such as Device Connectivity Suite, a device connectivity and near real-time biometric software and hardware suite to aggregate data from in-hospital and remote medical devices. In addition, NantHealth, Inc. provides NaviNet Open, a payer-provider collaboration platform comprising plan central, eligibility and benefit, claims status inquiry, claims management, referral, authorization, and document exchange, as well as AllPayer Access services; and systems infrastructure solutions, which include cloud computing, storage, and transport infrastructure. The company was formerly known as Nant Health, LLC and changed its name to NantHealth, Inc. in June 2016. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, California. NantHealth, Inc. is as a subsidiary of NantWorks, LLC.

About Marin Software

Marin Software Incorporated provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and e-commerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

