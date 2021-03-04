Analysts Set Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) PT at $5.83

Shares of Theratechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:THTX) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on THTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Leede Jones Gab lowered Theratechnologies from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of Theratechnologies in a report on Sunday, January 31st.

Get Theratechnologies alerts:

NASDAQ:THTX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,922. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $293.72 million, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.79.

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Theratechnologies had a negative return on equity of 135.78% and a negative net margin of 37.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Theratechnologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 145,637 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 152.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 78,606 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theratechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Theratechnologies by 230.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 10,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, markets prescription products in the United States, Europe, and Canada. It offers EGRIFTA and EGRIFTA SV, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in human immunodeficiency virus (HIV)-infected patients with lipodystrophy; and Trogarzo, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Theratechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theratechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.