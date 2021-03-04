Analysts Set Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Price Target at $17.00

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Life Aberdeen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SLFPY remained flat at $$18.66 during mid-day trading on Monday. Standard Life Aberdeen has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.48.

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

