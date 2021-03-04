Analysts Set Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Price Target at $74.40

Shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.40.

PATK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 3,506 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $245,209.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 279,224 shares in the company, valued at $19,528,926.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,076,822.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,352,168.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,755 shares of company stock valued at $11,444,548. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 36.1% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PATK traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,799. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $85.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The construction company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 3.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

