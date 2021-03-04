Analysts Set NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Target Price at $17.50

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NCNA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NuCana in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NuCana from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in NuCana by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 291,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 209,368 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in NuCana by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,136,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in NuCana during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,776. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. NuCana has a 12 month low of $4.04 and a 12 month high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $245.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.92.

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

