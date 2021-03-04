Analysts Set Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) PT at $46.71

Shares of Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.71.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSII. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Monday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 328.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CSII traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $41.03. 140,517 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.25 and a quick ratio of 5.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 1.19. Cardiovascular Systems has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $48.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.69.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

