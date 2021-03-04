Analysts Expect Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) to Post -$0.18 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) will report earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viking Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Viking Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 38.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($0.75). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Viking Therapeutics.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15).

VKTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Viking Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.44.

Shares of VKTX stock opened at $6.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average of $6.59. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 2.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 43,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. 54.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

